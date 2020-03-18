|
Ilse Ross FORT WORTH--Ilse Ross passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at age 92. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020. Both at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Ilse was born in Nuremberg, Germany, April 19, 1927. She lived to see Hitler and lived to see Obama. She worked at Kuby's in Dallas for 25 years and loved her job. She was alert until the end and lived with her only son Bill. Ilse was in the Dallas German Americans Club for many years. Mrs. Ross was preceded in death by husband; Billy Ross Sr., and great-grandson, Richard Ross Allen. SURVIVORS: She is survived by son, Bill Ross Jr.; grandson, Erik Ross; great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Ross. In Germany, brother, Fritz Spittler and wife, Annie; niece, Gerta Spittler and husband, Klause; sister-in-law, Heldi Spittler; nephews, Thomas Spittler and wife, Sabine, Harod Spittler and wife, Marion. Ilse had many great friends, American and German. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020