Ima "Ruth" Baker FORT WORTH--Ima "Ruth" Baker, 83, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Monday at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: Annetta Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Ruth was a longtime housekeeper. She loved to have fun and laugh with family and friends. She will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: One daughter; two sons; one sister; one brother; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019