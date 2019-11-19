Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Ima Jean Holst


1939 - 2019
Ima Jean Holst CLEBURNE--Ima Jean Holst, 80, of Cleburne, Texas, went on to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. SERVICE: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Burial follows in DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In her memory, you may make a donation to the at . Ima Jean was born in Mingus, Texas, on Oct. 9, 1939, to Claude M and Lurley P Choate Cowan. She was married to her wonderful husband for 62 years and was his "best girl." SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Joe E. Holst; children, Cheryl (Steve Johnson), Kenneth Holst (Julie) and Carol (Dale Knisley); grandchildren, Bryan Johnson (Cammie), Jamie Johnson, Brittney Pruett, Jeanette (Jeff Hart) and Jared Holst; great-grandchildren, Mallory Johnson, McKenzie Johnson, Trey Morton, David Jewell and Keelie Hart.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2019
