Ima Lee Edwards
June 8, 1935 - October 19, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Ima Lee Pittman Edwards, 85, passed away on Oct. 19, 2020, in Arlington.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 2:00 p.m. at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, at the funeral home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Woods Chapel Baptist Church, 2424 California Ln., Arlington, Tx., 76015, the Alzheimer's Association
or the charity of your choice
.
She was born June 8, 1935, in Clarksville, Tx., to William George and Bessie May Ely Pittman.
Ima spent her early childhood in East Texas in Clarksville and Annona then moved out to West Texas to the town of Abernathy with her mother, father and her seven siblings. Later, she moved to Dumas where she graduated. Upon graduation she moved to Arlington. She started out her career working as a file clerk at various businesses including insurance companies and drilling magazines during the 1950s. Her longest job was working as a bookkeeper at Sylvania Company during the 1960s. She married the love of her life Don Edwards on Sept. 1, 1957, in Arlington. He preceded her in death in April 2018 after 60 years of marriage. She was a homemaker and a member of Woods Chapel Baptist Church in Arlington.
Ima was a truly wonderful and remarkable woman by being a loving and devoted wife and mother and friend to everyone with her sweet, generous nature. She had many hobbies throughout her life including walking, bowling, water aerobics and holiday decorating. Other interests included collecting antiques particularly glass items and coins and she liked to travel and read many books. She will be remembered for her kind and loving heart and her special, pleasant demeanor. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was very funny in addition to being a beautiful person on the inside and out.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Edwards, her parents and siblings.
Survivors: She is survived by her daughter Toni Edwards of Arlington; sister-in-law Ruby Nell Pittman of Hale Center, Tx.; and several nieces and nephews.