Imagene Patterson James FORT WORTH--My beloved mother, Imagene Patterson James, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. SERVICE: Services will be private. Born in Paradise, Texas, Feb. 4, 1922, Imagene was the fifth of six children of Irene and Ven Patterson. She was preceded in death by her siblings; and husband, Jack James (April 1974). She was witty, funny, extremely intelligent and the best mother ever. She loved fashion and was always chic. She made the absolute best German chocolate cake in the world. She will be missed, more than words could ever express, by her only child, Sherry Jan Flowers.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020