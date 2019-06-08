Home

Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-3333
Imogene Baker Collins Obituary
Imogene Baker Collins FORT WORTH--Imogene Collins, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. SERVICE: Saturday, June 8, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel with visitation at 1 p.m. and graveside service at 2 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Imogene's name to the . Born in Vernon, Texas,to Buster and Lena Pearl Baker on March 15, 1931, and married to Joe Francis Collins on Nov. 12, 1950, Imogene was devoted to her family and friends and untiring in her service to the community. She was preceded in passing by her loving husband of 60 years. SURVIVORS: Son, Joe Collins Jr.; daughter, Janice Collins Enix; grandchildren, Joanna Collins, Travis Collins, Joe Enix and Jared Enix; and great-grandchildren Jared, Dezzarae, Jude, Karah, Karter, and Jaaxon.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 8, 2019
