Imogene F. Payne

Imogene F. Payne Obituary
Imogene F. Payne HURST--Imogene Francis Payne was born Jan. 13, 1926, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to the late Kate and Clovis Stephenson. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at home in Hurst, Texas. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst, Texaas. Interment follows in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Irving, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst, Texas. Imogene was preceded in death by her parents; her children, Dallas Tatom and Wanda Gomez; and her sister, Barbara Brewer. SURVIVORS: Imogene is survived by her grandchildren, Keith Gomez, Tammi Birch and husband, Bryan; great-grandchildren, Micheal Wright and wife, Ashley, Jason Wright and wife, Stephanie, Amanda Gomez and wife, Katie Reed, Samantha Banks and husband, Keith, Jacob Birch, Calissa Birch, and Cadi Birch; as well as 15 great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, T. Weldon Stephenson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019
