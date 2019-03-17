Home

Imogene Luther Morgan CLEBURNE--Imogene Luther Morgan, 80, of Cleburne passed Monday, March 11, 2019, in Cleburne. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1506 Woodside Lane, her residence. MEMORIALS: May be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Imogene was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Venus, Texas, to T.J. and Thelma Irene Davis Luther. She married Robert E. Morgan Jr. who preceded her in death September, 1998. She was an electronic tech with Motorola and was of the Baptist faith. She was also preceded by her parents, and brother, Herman Luther. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Vicki Shoemaker and husband, Richard, and Janis Scranton; sons, Wendell Hankins and girlfriend, Elaine, Terry Hankins and wife, Regenia, Kirt Hankins and wife, Crystal; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Luther and wife, Sparrow; sisters, Irene Rominger, Deloris Stead and husband, Fred; and many other friends and relatives who loved her and will miss her.
