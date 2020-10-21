Imogene Mecaskey

January 11, 1930 - October 17, 2020

North Richland Hills, Texas - Imogene Simmons Mecaskey, 90, was called to her heavenly home on October 17, 2020 to be with her Beloved Charlie.

Visitation: Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service will follow at 3:00p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur, Texas.

Imogene was born in Rhome, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. Martin Simmons on January 11, 1930. Imogene graduated from Rhome High School in 1947. She met her husband, Charles, on a double blind date. They celebrated 73 years of marriage.

Imogene became a realtor in 1972 and enjoyed a successful career with Regional Real Estate that became Ebby Halliday Realtors where she mentored many young Realtors. In 1984 Imogene and Charlie started CIM Builders Inc., a custom home builder with a goal of achieving perfection until Charles's retirement in 1990. Imogene served her customers until her retirement in 2017.

Imogene was a member of the Fort Worth Women's Club for many years. She was passionate about her work with the Pan American Round Tables where she served as State Director from 1999-2001. Her charitable work took her all over the world. Imogene also enjoyed traveling with her family to numerous destinations.

Imogene, a woman of faith, was a longtime member of St. Phillip Presbyterian Church. She and Charlie lived each day in God's word. Imogene, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother will be dearly missed. Imogene is preceded in death by her husband Charles, parents, and sister Emily Jane Hubbell.

Imogene is survived by daughters, Charlotte (Michael) Nethery & Cheryl (Joel) Embrey; grandson, Gasten (Carolyn) Schoonover, and granddaughter, Patricia Embry; one great-grandchild; sister, Virginia "Jinks" (Jack) Read, cousin, Jan (Raymond) Giles and other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pan American Round Table Scholarship Fund, 4150 Aragon Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76133.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store