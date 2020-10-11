1/
Imogene Watts Barfield
1928 - 2020
Imogene Watts Barfield
February 25, 1928 - October 6, 2020
Crowley, Texas - Imogene Watts Barfield, 92, passed away October 6, 2020 in Crowley, Texas.
Service: 12:00 p.m. Monday, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood.
Survivors: Daughters, Linda Latimer of Fort Worth, Texas and Debbie Burns of Joshua, Texas; son, Mike Barfield of Waxahachie, Texas; sister, Ruth Fulton of Athens, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenwood Chapel
OCT
12
Service
12:00 PM
Greenwood Chapel
