Imogene Watts Barfield
February 25, 1928 - October 6, 2020
Crowley, Texas - Imogene Watts Barfield, 92, passed away October 6, 2020 in Crowley, Texas.
Service: 12:00 p.m. Monday, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood.
Survivors: Daughters, Linda Latimer of Fort Worth, Texas and Debbie Burns of Joshua, Texas; son, Mike Barfield of Waxahachie, Texas; sister, Ruth Fulton of Athens, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2020.