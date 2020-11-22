1/1
Ina Jo Lee
1930 - 2020
February 20, 1930 - November 10, 2020
Perrin, Texas - Ina Jo Lee of Perrin, Texas peacefully passed from this world to live in the loving arms of her Savior on the morning of November 10, 2020.
Ina Jo was born the fifth of six children to, Marvin and Exa Grimes on the 20th of February 1930 at Oliver Loving's ranch house in Palo Pinto County. She was happily married and devoted to Kenneth Lee from 1949 until his passing in 2004. The mother of four children, numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren to whom she committed her life, Ina Jo's always kind and happy nature drew the admiration and respect of her family and all those who were lucky enough to meet her. Her commitment to her savior Jesus Christ and her church, Perrin Church of Christ, was at the core of her existence for her entire life.
Ina Jo was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Exa Grimes, husband Kenneth Lee, daughter Roxanne Lee Chapman and her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons and daughter's-in-law: Tracy and Teresa Lee of Perrin, Michael and Laronda Lee of Mineral Wells and Glen and Sheri Lee of Fort Worth. She had six grandchildren: Don Lee and wife Ryann, Jordan Lee, J.C. Lee, Seth Lee, Kendall Zermeno and husband Jorge, and Creed Lee. She had three great grandchildren: Payton, Reecie and Rylen; along with numerus nieces and nephews.
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home is serving the family. Due to Covid concerns, the family will have a private burial with a memorial gathering to be announced at a later date. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made The Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth.



November 19, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
