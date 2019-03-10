|
|
Ira Belle Westover ARLINGTON--Ira Belle Westover, 94, peacefully passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at First Christian Church, 910 S. Collins St., Arlington. Interment: At a later date, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Belle was born July 31, 1924, in Golan, Texas, to Holton Leslie Jones and Nola Fay Jeffrey Jones. She was a member of Lake Arlington Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Howard Jones; and husband, Milton Westover. SURVIVORS: Son, Jim Westover and wife, Cathy; daughter, Carol Harvick and husband, Bill; brothers, Burton Jones and wife, Alberta, Donald Jones and wife, Lillie Ann; sister, Zelma Parsons; grandchildren, Michelle Schuster and husband, Aaron, Jeff Harvick and wife, Kristin, Steve Westover and wife, Jen, Tim Westover and wife, Sarah, and Jon Westover and wife, Kate; and great-grandchildren, Audrey, Olivia, Maya, Christian, Noah, Jasmine and Tyler.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019