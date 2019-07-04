Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ira Blue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ira V. Blue Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ira V. Blue Jr. Obituary
Ira V. Blue, Jr. BURLESON -- Ira V. Blue, Jr., 86, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Ira was born Oct. 5, 1932 in Roanoke. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith; and daughter, Angela. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Alva, Patty and Natalie; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charles, Frances and Jenell.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.