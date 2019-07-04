|
|
Ira V. Blue, Jr. BURLESON -- Ira V. Blue, Jr., 86, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Ira was born Oct. 5, 1932 in Roanoke. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith; and daughter, Angela. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Alva, Patty and Natalie; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charles, Frances and Jenell.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 4, 2019