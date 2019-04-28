Irene Ann Beckelman NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Irene Ann Schneider Beckelman passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, from a 20-year battle with cancer and congestive heart failure. FUNERAL: Irene's funeral begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at First Baptist Church of Hurst with arrangements under the direction of Lucas Funeral Home. Interment follows the service in Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery in Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Irene requested contributions be made to the . Irene was the daughter of the late Theodore and Viola Schneider of San Antonio. Irene had three brothers, Ted, Bob, and Larry, who have all preceded her in death. Irene graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with honors in 1958. She attended the University Of Texas in Austin majoring in English and Secondary Education, graduating with high honors being inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. Irene had always wanted to be a teacher since she was in elementary school. At UT, Irene met Dan Beckelman, and they were married in 1960. They both became teachers having long careers in Birdville, Castleberry, and Hurst-Euless-Bedford. During Irene's long teaching career, she was very active in her teacher organizations, being president at Castleberry TSTA and H-E-B TSTA. Irene and Dan were longtime members of First Baptist Church of Bedford and now are members of First Baptist Church of Hurst. Irene taught Sunday School and worked Vacation Bible School for many years. After retirement in 1998, Dan and Irene spent the next 20 years traveling all over the world and to every state in the U.S. In all of Dan and Irene's married life, they have always had dogs. These dogs played a major role in their lives. Irene had a very good life and retirement until her heart failed. SURVIVORS: Irene and Dan had two children, Dana Ann who passed away in 2010, and Lee Edward who is the CFO of an oilfield service company based in Houston. Irene and Dan have four grandchildren, Cheyene, Dana's daughter; and Blake, Brooks, and Bennett (Benn), Lee and Lelia Beckelman's sons. Irene has other in-laws living in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio.



