Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:30 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Irene E. Williams


1954 - 2020
Irene E. Williams BENBROOK--Irene E. Williams, 65, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Rodrigues and Connie Gonzales; and brother; Charlie Rodrigues. SURVIVORS: Husband, Arthur Williams Sr.; son, Arthur Williams Jr. and wife, Sylvia; grandchildren, Alexis, Issac and Samuel Williams; brother, George Rodrigues and wife, Vickie; sister, Dora Gonzales; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020
