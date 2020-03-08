|
Irene E. Williams BENBROOK--Irene E. Williams, 65, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Rodrigues and Connie Gonzales; and brother; Charlie Rodrigues. SURVIVORS: Husband, Arthur Williams Sr.; son, Arthur Williams Jr. and wife, Sylvia; grandchildren, Alexis, Issac and Samuel Williams; brother, George Rodrigues and wife, Vickie; sister, Dora Gonzales; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020