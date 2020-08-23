Irene J. Rivers NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Irene J. Rivers, 92, of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Keller, Texas, at the home of her youngest daughter and son, Janice and Miron Sargent. She will be remembered as a loving mother, friend and confidant to all who knew and loved her. SERVICE: No services are planned at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions, but interment in Bluebonnet Hill Memorial Park beside Jack will take place in the coming weeks. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Richland Hills AARC, 7301 Iron Horse Blvd., North Richland Hills, TX, 817-427-6570; or a favorite animal rescue effort of your choice. Irene was born March 4, 1929, to Florence and Frank in Bemidji, Minn., and moved to Texas in 1957 with her husband and young family. She worked after high school for the superintendent of school in the Milwaukee area, and after raising four children went back to work, most recently for General Electric, and Adams Laboratories. Irene volunteered for many years in The Altar Society for St. John's Catholic Church, as well as serving as a den mother for the Cub Scouts and camp sponsor for the Camp Fire Girls. In later years as her eyesight was restricted, her favorite activity was lunch outings with her longtime friend, Joy, for ice cream of a basket of wings. Irene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Rivers, in 2008; daughter, Kathy Rivers, in 2012; and son, Tom Jacobs, in 2017. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sister, Mary Orthmann of Franklin, Wis.; son, Michael Rivers of Memphis, Tenn.; daughter, Jeanann Jacobs of Keene, N.H.; son, Chris Rivers of North Richland Hills; and daughter, Janice and Miron Sargent of Keller, Texas. She is also survived by grandchildren, Julie and Jason Vickerman, Lashae and Matt Baskin, Laci Sargent and Cole Armstrong, Rob, Kelly and Lisa Reed, Jennafer Higgs and Jodi Jacobs; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.