Irene Joan Gassiot
Irene Joan Gassiot KENNEDALE--Irene Joan Veach Gassiot, 86, of Kennedale, Texas, passed peacefully at home Sunday, May 17, 2020. FUNERAL: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Wade Family Funeral Home, Arlington, Texas. Irene will be laid to rest in DFW National Cemetery with her husband. Condolences may be left at Wadefamilyfuneralhome.com Irene was gentle, kind, and loving; she always had a hug for everyone. She will be greatly missed. She now rests with God and is reunited with her husband, Jimmie Miller Gassiot, who preceded her in death by six weeks. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sisters, Delvia Sirois, Mamie Otberg, and Dorothy Jamison; sisters-in-law, Herma Veach and Patricia Brooks; brother, James Meyer; daughter, Deborah Gassiot of Kennedale; sons, Randy Gassiot and wife, Angela, of Fort Worth, John Gassiot and wife, Vanessa, of Chico, Andrew Gassiot and wife, Judy, of Mansfield; grandchildren, Jennifer Zanti (Joe), Regina Saenz (Mathew), Jayson Gassiot (Jessica), Steven Gassiot (Amber), Andrew Gassiot (Olivia), Julia Gassiot; and many great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Funeral
02:30 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
