Irene M. Cannon PORTLAND, ORE.--Irene M. Cannon was born May 28, 1930, in Chicago, Ill., the youngest daughter of Roy and Carolyn Ashenfelter. She grew up in Dallas and graduated from the University of North Texas with degrees in organ and music education and was a member of Mu Phi Epsilon honorary fraternity. Irene, with her former husband, Dr. William R. Meacham, lived in Arlington where they raised three wonderful children. She was a retired teacher of 23 years and later, a real estate agent. In 1984, Irene married John Norman Cannon. She and Norman were together for 24 years until his death in 2008. Irene was a deacon and elder in her church, a pianist, an organist, and sang in church choirs and the Arlington Master Chorale. She also did many hours of volunteer work for the Infant Formula Program at First United Methodist Church Fort Worth and for Harris Methodist and Arlington Memorial hospitals. She was a member of a number of groups, including the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, the Fort Worth Symphony League, Fort Worth Lecture Foundation, and the Red Hat Golden Ladies of Arlington. In 2017, Irene moved to Portland, Ore., to be near her daughter and grandsons. She died on the morning of Tuesday, June 30, 2020, while napping, of a heart attack or stroke. Irene was a charming woman and a devoted wife and mother. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. SURVIVORS: Beloved children, William K. Meacham of Dallas, Randall B. Meacham, M.D., of Denver, Colo., and Carolyn M. Vogt and her husband, George, and their sons, Samuel and Thomas Vogt, of Portland, Ore. Also surviving are stepchildren, Carol Cannon Nolte, her husband, Mark, and daughter, Lily, of Higginsville, Mo.; and Lynn Cannon Bostick, her husband, Matthew, and son, Travis Tabak, of Fort Worth.