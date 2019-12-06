Home

Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home
5025 Jacksboro Highway
Fort Worth, TX 76114
(817) 528-1880
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Cristo Para Todos Church
2722 NW 24th St.
Ft. Worth, TX
View Map
Irene Martinez Medina

Irene Martinez Medina Obituary
Irene Medina FORT WORTH--Irene Martinez Medina beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 having died peacefully in her sleep. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Cristo Para Todos Church, 2722 NW 24th St., Ft. Worth, Texas 76106. Irene was the owner of La Tropical Boutique in the north side of Fort Worth for almost 40 years. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Miguel and Nieves Martinez; brothers, Dimas Martinez, Miguel Martinez, Ricardo Martinez, and Josue Martinez. SURVIVORS: daughter, Cristina "Gina" Garrett and husband Billy Garrett; grandchildren, Billy Russell Garrett, Samantha Garrett, and Hayden Garrett; great-grandchildren, Ethan Barboza, Cynthia Garrett, Brianna Garrett and Avaley Garrett; sisters, Eustolia M. Rodriguez, Orpha Mendoza; brother, Venicio G. Martinez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019
