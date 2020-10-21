1/1
Irene V. Cardenas
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene V. Cardenas
October 20, 1932 - October 18, 2020
Crowley, Texas - Our dearest mother, sister, grandma, and friend, Irene Velasquez Cardenas, born on October 20th, 1932 in Ft. Worth, Texas, passed away peacefully on October 18th 2020.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jacob M. Cardenas, married 49 years. They had three loving daughters and son-in-laws: Theresa Flores and Lupe, Jacque Resendez and Marcos Jr., Cathy Serna and Eddie. She cherished her six grandchildren: Jacob, Katherine, Marcos III, Lauren, Romie, and Emmarie and five great-grandchildren: Jacob, Justice, Jazalyn, Nathan and Brian. She had numerous nieces and nephews and a special nephew, Anthony Quinones, whom we would like to give special thanks to for being the executor of her estate.
She is also survived by her loving sisters, Margaret Trevino and Josie Pittman and a loving brother, Joe Velasquez. Also preceded in death are her brother Raymond Velasquez, her sister Clara Hernandez, and her parents Estefana and Jose Velasquez.
The pallbearers will be: Anthony Quinones, Rick Trevino, Mike Trevino, Lupe Flores, Marcos Resendez Jr., Eddie Serna, Raymond Hernandez, Jacob Barela, and Marcos Resendez III.
The family will have a private rosary and funeral service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Olivia Alcocer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved