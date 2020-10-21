Irene V. Cardenas

October 20, 1932 - October 18, 2020

Crowley, Texas - Our dearest mother, sister, grandma, and friend, Irene Velasquez Cardenas, born on October 20th, 1932 in Ft. Worth, Texas, passed away peacefully on October 18th 2020.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jacob M. Cardenas, married 49 years. They had three loving daughters and son-in-laws: Theresa Flores and Lupe, Jacque Resendez and Marcos Jr., Cathy Serna and Eddie. She cherished her six grandchildren: Jacob, Katherine, Marcos III, Lauren, Romie, and Emmarie and five great-grandchildren: Jacob, Justice, Jazalyn, Nathan and Brian. She had numerous nieces and nephews and a special nephew, Anthony Quinones, whom we would like to give special thanks to for being the executor of her estate.

She is also survived by her loving sisters, Margaret Trevino and Josie Pittman and a loving brother, Joe Velasquez. Also preceded in death are her brother Raymond Velasquez, her sister Clara Hernandez, and her parents Estefana and Jose Velasquez.

The pallbearers will be: Anthony Quinones, Rick Trevino, Mike Trevino, Lupe Flores, Marcos Resendez Jr., Eddie Serna, Raymond Hernandez, Jacob Barela, and Marcos Resendez III.

The family will have a private rosary and funeral service.





