White's Funeral Home - Azle
105 Denver Trail
Azle, TX 76020
(817) 444-3211
Iris Hamilton
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White's Funeral Home - Azle
105 Denver Trail
Azle, TX 76020
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
White's Funeral Home - Azle
105 Denver Trail
Azle, TX 76020
Iris Hamilton Obituary
Iris Hamilton AZLE -- Iris Hamilton, 80, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. FUNERAL: 10:00 AM, Friday at White's Funeral Chapel, Azle. Burial: Azleland Memorial Park. Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday at White's Funeral Home, Azle. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Iris's name to Azle Education Foundation, PO Box 54, Azle, TX 76098. Iris was born October 14, 1939 in Altus, Oklahoma to Troy Arnold and Wilma Holmes Hunter. She married James Hamilton in 1959. Iris attended the Southside School District in Hess, Oklahoma and then graduated from Texas Women's University with a Bachelors in Education. She was a school teacher for Azle ISD for 36 years, where she taught home economics. Iris was involved in HECE and PALS, where she fulfilled her passion for helping kids obtain life skills for the future. She was an active member at the Azle Church of Christ for many years and then later, the Poolville Church of Christ. She was an avid seamstress and cook who loved spending time with her family. SURVIVORS: Husband, James Hamilton; children, Thomas Russ Hamilton and wife, Tonya, and Cassie Bullock and husband, Erwin; grandchildren, Grant Hamilton and wife, Morgan, Preston Hamilton and wife, Anna, Hunter Bullock, Latane Bullock, Wesley Bullock; great grandchildren, Parker Hamilton and Palmer Hamilton; and brother, Von Hunter.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2020
