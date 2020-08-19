Iris Robinson Payne ARLINGTON--Iris Robinson Payne passed away peacefully at her home in Arlington on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, after a long illness to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday in Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. Iris was born June 27, 1930, and grew up in Plainview, Texas. Her parents were John and Ada Robinson. Iris married the love of her life, Joel Payne, on April 9, 1947, and they had 73 happy years together raising their family. Iris was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Iris was preceded in death by her son, Gary Payne. SURVIVORS: Iris is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, Joel Payne; daughter, Brenda Wright and husband, Fred; son, Michael Payne and wife, Cathy; daughter-in-law, Martha Payne. She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caretakers, Mayola and Ingrid, and also to Elara Caring Hospice.