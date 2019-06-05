Home

Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 426-3200
Iris V. Sanders Obituary
Iris Vickey Sanders GODLEY--Iris Vickey Sanders, 71, of Godley passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Burleson, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home Chapel. Vickey was born April 19, 1948, in Hillsboro, Texas, to Troy and Ollie Cole; she was their only child. She loved doing crafts, going to playdays, rodeos and any other events her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved in. Vickey made awesome yard art and also had a cleaning business until retirement. Vickey was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Benny Sanders; and grandson, Justin Rightmer. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, Terry Sanders of Godley, Texas, Tommy Sanders of Weatherford, Texas; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. KISER UNDERTAKINGS/ LONE STAR CREMATION Mansfield, 817-524-6092 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on June 5, 2019
