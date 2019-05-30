|
|
Irma R Duran FORT WORTH -- Irma R Duran, 63, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, May 27, 2019. SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. She was born in Cd. Acuna, Coahuila Mexico on Feb. 10, 1956. She was married to Ernesto Duran for over 45 years. SURVIVORS: Four daughters, Laura, Martha, Irma and Vanessa; and only son, Ernesto, Jr., and their spouses; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 30, 2019