Irma Gene Cooper FORT WORTH--Irma Gene Cooper passed away at her home, surrounded by loving family, on Monday, May 18, 2020. SERVICE: Irma Gene will rest in state at Robertson Mueller Harper on Monday, May 25. After a private service, she will be interred Tuesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Her family will schedule a life celebration at a later date. Irma Gene was born to Eugene Paul Wilson and Irma Mae Sibley Wilson on March 19, 1929, in Fort Worth, Texas, where she also cherished time spent with her grandmother, Mary Myrtle Sibley. Irma Gene attended Polytechnic High School. She was widowed at 19 when her husband, Norman Coleman, was killed. Irma Gene earned both her Bachelor of Science Degree and Master of Science Degree at Texas Christian University. At TCU, Irma Gene was a member of the TCU Band as a flag twirler, where she especially enjoyed train trips to out-of-town games. In 1952, Irma Gene married Byron Edward "Eddie" Cooper. Irma Gene and Eddie raised three children, Gary Edward Cooper, Cristy Cooper Williamson, and Paul Byron Cooper; and adored their only granddaughter, Whitney Gene Williamson. Widowed again after 42 years, in William J. Kellenberger, she found a dear companion. Irma Gene and Eddie welcomed their children's friends into their home and ranch house, often gathering places for outdoor adventures, horseback riding, dancing, school activities and friendship. Irma Gene and Eddie loved to host parties with their friends; celebrating everything from Christmas, to Mardi Gras, to a local Rattle Snake Celebration and Bar-B-Que, a tradition Irma Gene continued by hosting parties through her later years. Irma Gene, or "I.G." as her friends called her, led a life of learning, teaching and service. She taught biology for over 20 years. I.G. volunteered as a docent at the Amon Carter Museum for over two decades. At All Saints Episcopal Hospital, Irma Gene volunteered in Surgical Recovery for almost 30 years, and was president of the Hospital Auxiliary. Irma Gene's community service included membership at University Christian Church, where she served on Chancel Guild and was active in her Sunday School class. Irma Gene was a member of Junior Woman's Club and The Woman's Club; a charter member of Muarda, a member of Bon Soir and president of Aquarius. Irma Gene remained active with TCU, as a dedicated football and basketball fan. She was a member of TCU's Quinq 50 YearAlumni Club, Golden Frogs, and a president of TCU Women's Exes. I.G. followed her own star in friendship and in style. She never accepted traditional constructs, even while being a loving wife and supportive mother. She personified self-starting initiative and a strong work ethic. A petite woman, she was up to any physical challenge. Her interests included ballroom dancing, beekeeping, international travel, natural conservation, tournament bridge, water skiing, American art, and competitive distance running. MEMORIALS: Donations in her memory may be made to the Shriners' Hospitals for Children.