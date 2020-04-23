Home

Ferguson Como Funeral Home
5301 Wellesley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
(817) 738-0131
Irma Jean Jones FORT WORTH -- Irma Jean Jones transitioned on Friday April 17, 2020. FUNERAL: Noon, Saturday, April 25, 2020, Greater Rising Star Baptist Church, 5513 Como Drive, Fort Worth, Texas 76107. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 24, Ferguson Como Funeral Home. Irma Jean was a member of Greater Rising Star Baptist Church of Fort Worth. Irma retired from Bell Helicopter where she was a proud member of the UAW Local 218. Irma was heavily involved in her community where she volunteered at numerous places and was also active with the Como Community Senior Citizens as well as was a proud advocate for the Democratic Party SURVIVORS: Son, Leon Reed Jr.; daughters, Terrie Reed, Kristi (Kevin) Terrell; sisters, Mildred Singleton, Jo Ann Nelson, Lorraine Lawal; grandchildren, Reginald Johnson Jr., Kassidy Terrell, Nihya Johnson, Klein Mary Terrell; and a host of others that loved her dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 23, 2020
