Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-5433
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Irma Jean Menefee

Irma Jean Menefee Obituary
Irma Jean Menefee FORT WORTH -- Mrs. Irma Jean Menefee, 75, transitioned from time into eternity on January 2, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: High Noon, Saturday, January 11 in the Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life, 1051 S. Handley Drive. You may visit Mrs. Menefee from Noon to 7 p.m., Fri. at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park SURVIVORS: Her Beloved Daughters, Sherri Dorsey and Tonya Fields (Darryl); sisters, Pearlie Breed and Barbara Salter; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 9, 2020
