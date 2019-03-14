Irma Ruth Williams-Houston FORT WORTH -- .....and I know their are joys that await me, when I've gone the last mile of the way. - J.Oatman. Irma Ruth Houston transitioned from this life to a Life Eternal on Sunday March 10, 2019 with her loving sisters at her side. MASS OF CHRISTIAN OF BURIAL: will be held 11 a.m., Saturday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 5004 Bonnie View Road, Dallas, Father Tim Gollob Celebrant. Irma will be buried next to her dear husband, H.B. Houston in Laurel Land Cemetery. Friends may visit Mrs. Irma Houston as she lies in repose at Serenity Funerals and Cremations Friday, from noon until 8 p.m. and at 7 p.m. family and friends will gather at Serenity for a time of remembrance and reflecting SURVIVORS: Left with pleasant and fond memories are, her beloved sisters and caregiver, Linda Mitchell and husband, Billy, and Paula Gail Ingram Drake; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and several dear longtime friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary