More Obituaries for Irv Krasno
Irv H. Krasno Obituary
Irv H. Krasno FORT WORTH -- Irv H. Krasno, 83, passed peacefully at his home on June 4, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Moore Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, located at 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, Texas 76012. The committal service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at Moore Memorial Gardens. Irv was an avid sports fan with affinity for tennis. Nothing was better to him than spending time with his wonderful family or watching his favorite's sports teams. Red Sox and The Green Bay Packers were his all-time favorites. While at Eastern Airlines. Irv was the functional expert on the team that developed the first airline ticketing pricing system. When not sitting back and relaxing with his kids, he and Elizabeth traveled the world together. There was no adventure that these two could not conquer. He was born November 14, 1935, in Milwaukee, WI to Maurice and Florence Krasno. Irv was preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Florence as well as his sister Sara Wells. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his beautiful wife of 42 year Mrs. Martha "Elizabeth" Krasno; son, David Krasno; daughter, Lynda Krasno Gicha; stepsons, David (Shelly) and Jeff (Shelly) Storey; grandchildren, Zoe Krasno, Emma Krasno, Shannon Storey Maddox, Ryan Storey, Jeremy Storey and Brent Wulf; and great grandchildren Cort, Everett and Sheridan Maddox. Moore Funeral Home and Moore Memorial Gardens would like to thank the family for entrusting us with the arrangements.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 7, 2019
