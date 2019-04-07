Irvin Andrew "Jack" Jackson FORT WORTH--Irvin Andrew "Jack" Jackson, 98, passed peacefully into Heaven Monday, April 1, 2019, due to complications of Alzheimer's disease. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations to Truckstop Ministries, P.O. Box 80, Jackson, GA, 30233. Irvin was born in Iredell, Texas, Feb. 19, 1921. He was a member of America's Greatest Generation. He was one of the last few survivors of Merrill's Marauders in World War II where he earned a Purple Heart. He fought for and then lived the American Dream. He worked in the oilfield as a driller during the Texas oil boom, farmed in West Texas, worked on the B36 in aircraft production in Fort Worth, managed AAFES retail stores at Carswell AFB, sold real estate and retired as owner/operator of his own trucking company. Irvin was active in Truckstop Ministries, his church; was a member of DAV; and the American Legion. He attended Texas Tech agriculture extension classes. He was married 72 years to the love of his life, Sarah "Deannie" Archer Jackson. He was a loving, dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandfather to all who adored him. His sense of humor, which he retained right to the end, was a delight. Irvin was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Norma Jackson; sister, Claudia Golden Ball; and brother, Edmund "Wally" Jackson and Joe Hunter. SURVIVORS: Wife, Sarah; son, Richard Jackson and wife, Diana; daughter, Norma Rollins and husband, Charles; grandchildren, Erica Jackson, David Jackson (Lauren), Brent Jackson, Troy Spruce (Cortney), Jared Spruce and Lori Lindley (Skip); seven great-grandchildren; and God-chosen families, Joe and Jan Hunter family, Darrell and Agnes Hansberry family, David and Paulette Huff family, and M.D. and Mary Abbott family.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary