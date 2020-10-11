Irvin O. "Sam" Reeves, Jr.
August 14, 1936 - October 7, 2020
Burleson, Texas - Irvin O. "Sam" Reeves, Jr. was born August 14, 1936, in Fort Worth, TX to Irvin Olen Reeves and Dessie Fay Tarver.
He played football for and graduated from Polytechnic High School, Fort Worth in 1954, attended TCU studying design drafting and East Field College, Dallas where he earned an Associate Degree in Construction Management. He served 8 years in the U.S. Marine Corps Air Reserve. Sam met his wife of nearly 44 years, Brenda, in 1973 at DFW Airport while it was under construction and they were married in 1977. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Burleson since 1981.
Sam passed away at the age of 84, at Baylor All Saints Hospital, in Fort Worth on October 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, half brother David Joy Reeves, and an infant daughter in 1956.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda Ann Petrea Reeves; children, Ronda Lou Reeves Stoddard Webb & John Robert Jeff Reeves of Salado, Derek Curtis Reeves (Audra) of Boone, CO., Mary Brianna Reeves Parkhill (Michel) and Sarah Arden Reeves (Keith Browning) of Burleson; grandchildren, Stone Cody Stoddard, Malley Nicole Stoddard, Robert Jeff Reeves, Crystal Anne Reeves Brooks, Candice Reeves, Shyanna Ray Reeves, Braydon Alan Cox, Elise Arden Farmer; six great-grandchildren; nephew, David Reeves; and former son-in-law, Jeff Cox.
Celebration of Life to be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 317 W. Ellison, Burleson, TX with Dr. Mike Milburn officiating. (social distancing will be observed)
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to Texas Baptist Men Disaster Relief, 5351 Catron Dr., Dallas, TX 75227, www.tbmtx.org
