Irvin Ward Fletcher
1926 - 2020
Irvin Ward Fletcher FORT WORTH--Irvin Ward Fletcher was born Feb. 23, 1926, in Ardmore, Okla., to Howard and Virgel Fletcher. He passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas, where he had been a resident since 1956. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Laurel Land Chapel, Fort Worth. The funeral will be live streamed on Laurel Land Fort Worth's Facebook page. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Laurel Land Fort Worth. Irvin served in the U.S. Army from May 1944 until June 1946, including occupied Germany. He then went on to work at General Dynamics and Bell Helicopter. Irvin was a longtime member of Gambrell Street Baptist Church, and had served as a deacon in his middle years at both South Hills and College Avenue. After retirement, Irvin was steadfast in his daily devotions, not ready to leave the house until he had his daily Bible reading and praying for family, friends and missionaries. Irvin's greatest joy was familylaughing and singing with his sisters and member of the Jordan family (his mother's side) growing up. Summer vacations were always memorable, driving and camping around the U.S. He really enjoyed musicals and his grandchildren loved to hear him play the harmonica. He could also play a mean game of dominoes! Preceding him in death him were two sisters, Rosa Wallace and Stella Pickett, as well as nephew, Jerry Edson. SURVIVORS: Irvin is survived by wife, Laverne Fletcher, to whom he was married for 63 years; son, Tim Fletcher and wife, Julie; grandsons, Jason and Travis Fletcher, all of Arlington; daughter, Cynthia Thomas and husband, Joe, of Frisco; grandson and family, Matthew and Megan Thomas, great-grandsons, Calvin and Fletcher, all of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; and granddaughter, Courtney Thomas of Oakland, CA. He is also survived by a grandnephew and grandniece of San Antonio, in addition to several cousins on the Jordan (maternal) side of the family in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as the extended Henderson in-law family.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
JUL
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
