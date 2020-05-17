Irwin Harold Turney Jr. FORT WORTH--Irwin Harold Turney Jr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the age of 87. SERVICE: A private service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park. The youngest of three siblings, Harold was born Dec. 12, 1933, in Weleetka, Okla., to Irwin Harold Turney Sr. and Edna Turney. Harold was raised in Fort Worth and graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1951. In 1953, Harold married the love of his life, Joan Douglass, and the two remained lifelong residences of Fort Worth, where they raised their sons, Steve and Hal. Harold served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957. After his service in the Air Force, Harold attended Texas Christian University and graduated in 1961 with a degree from the School of Business. In his early career, Harold worked several years at General Dynamics and Bell Helicopter before pursuing his own successful business ventures. Harold was very involved with the Fort Worth Air Power Council, serving as chairman and as a director. He was a member of University Christian Church, serving as usher for many years and a member of Colonial Country Club, where he and Joan had countless friends and memories. Harold was a devoted husband and father who will be remembered most for his sense of humor and kindness. Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; son, Steve; and sisters, Evelyn and Betty Jane. SURVIVORS: Son, Hal and wife, Paula; grandson, Walker and wife, Allie, and their daughter, Nina Maria; granddaughter, Emily and husband, Kyle, and their daughter on the way, Olivia; brother-in-law, Richard and wife, Debbie; and many nieces and nephews.