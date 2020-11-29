Isaac Basaldu Castro

September 9, 1976 - November 13, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Isaac grew up in Fort Worth and graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in 1995. He worked for Pier 1 Imports Corporate Office for over 25 years, starting in the mail room while still in high school.

Isaac loved music (especially Oasis), movies (especially Wes Anderson films), silly dad jokes and sports (especially the Dallas Stars and Oakland Raiders).

He enjoyed playing music with his family either singing, playing drums or tearing up the keyboards on "96 Tears." Isaac's proudest accomplishments and greatest loves were his two children, Lyla and Jonah.

Being around Isaac automatically lifted you out of a bad mood. He was incredibly funny, friendly and effortlessly made you feel like part of his family.

He is survived by two children, Lyla Lucia and Jonah Cade, parents Roy and Maria (Molly) Castro, grandmother Consuelo Rosales, his sister Teresa Marie and her husband John, his brother Andy, nephew Victor Cruz and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Due to Covid-19 health restrictions there will be brief gravesite committal service only Tuesday, December 1 at 11:00 am at Laurel Land Memorial Park, 7100 Crowley Rd, Ft. Worth, TX 76134.





