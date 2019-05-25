|
Isiah Cain'del Mobley FORT WORTH--Isaiah Cain'del Mobley passed on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the age of 19. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: His life will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Mother, Mandy Mobley; brother, Caleb Cole (Maricruz); four sisters; grandmother, Nancy Cole (Willard); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 25, 2019