Isaiah Grant Henry LAKE COMO--Isaiah Grant Henry, loving husband, father and grandfather moved to a house not made by hands, Thursday, June 18 SERVICE: Celebration Of A Life Well Lived: 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Rising Star, 5513 Como Drive, Floyd Brooks pastor. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at Baker Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: wife, Betty J.; son, Isaiah Jr. (Patricia); daughters, Linda Huskey, Jacqueline A. Davis (Donald Jr.); brothers, James Charles Henry (Miriam), Richard Henry (Doris); eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 25, 2020.