Iva Louise Meek BURLESON--Iva Louise Meek, 91, of Burleson, Texas, was called to her eternal home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A graveside servie honoring Iva will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. Visitation: A time of visitation will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro. To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com
. Iva was born June 24, 1929, in Whitesboro, Texas to John Henry and Hattie Pace Meek. She worked for AT&T for over 30 years. She enjoyed flower gardening, garage sales, going antiquing and sewing. Iva was of the Baptist faith. Iva was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hattie Meek; brother, David Meek; brother, L.C. "Pete" Meek and sister-in-law, Shirley Meek. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sister, Dora Chandler of Fort Worth; sister, Mildred Gardner of Washington; sister-in-law, Roberta Meek of Sherman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.