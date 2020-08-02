1/1
Iva Louise Meek
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iva Louise Meek BURLESON--Iva Louise Meek, 91, of Burleson, Texas, was called to her eternal home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A graveside servie honoring Iva will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. Visitation: A time of visitation will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro. To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com. Iva was born June 24, 1929, in Whitesboro, Texas to John Henry and Hattie Pace Meek. She worked for AT&T for over 30 years. She enjoyed flower gardening, garage sales, going antiquing and sewing. Iva was of the Baptist faith. Iva was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hattie Meek; brother, David Meek; brother, L.C. "Pete" Meek and sister-in-law, Shirley Meek. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sister, Dora Chandler of Fort Worth; sister, Mildred Gardner of Washington; sister-in-law, Roberta Meek of Sherman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
12:00 PM
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved