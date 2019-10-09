|
|
Iva Marie Pickens DALLAS--Iva Marie Pickens, 98, a school teacher retired from the Arlington public schools, died in a Dallas hospital late Sunday night, Oct. 6, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Marie was born in a Dallas hospital on Nov. 29, 1920, to Daniel Blythe Roark and Iva Elizabeth Crouch. She attended elementary school in Lancaster where her father was superintendent of schools and later moved with her father, stepmother, and siblings to Dallas where she graduated from Sunset High School in 1937. She attended NTAC in Arlington and graduated from North Texas State Teachers College in Denton with a degree in homemaking and English. Marie taught homemaking in the public schools at Fabens and Wharton, Texas, and later moved to the state of Washington where she met and married Ulys Ray Pickens of Charleston, W.Va., on March 25, 1948. Marie returned to Texas in 1950 where she served as director of lunchrooms for the Irving Public School System. In 1958, she returned to the University of North Texas for graduate work in elementary education, following which she taught second grade at Louise Blanton Elementary School in Arlington from 1958 until her retirement in 1975. Marie had a strong Christian faith and was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Arlington where she served as Sunday School teacher of 11-year-old girls for over 20 years. After retirement, she and her husband purchased a summer home in Stehekin, Wash., where they spent their summers, later purchasing a home in the Cherry Hill Community of Arkansas. In 1992, she and her husband returned to Arlington and a home on Briarwood. Ulys "Pick" Pickens died Feb. 3, 2005, and Marie remained a widow for the rest of her life. In her later years, she suffered from dementia and died of natural causes. Marie was predeceased by her parents; stepmother, Myrtle McKinney Roark; brother, Daniel Blythe Roark Jr.; and sister, Juanita Robertson. SURVIVORS: Marie had no children and is survived by her brother, John J. Roark and wife, Aggie, of Dallas; nephew, Daniel Lee Roark and Cyndy of Carrollton; grandniece, Jennifer Strockbine and Chris of Hebron; grandnephews, Daniel Connor Roark, Dennis Cameron Roark, and Jefferson Dean Roark.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019