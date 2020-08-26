1/1
Ivan Gregory Jr.
Ivan Gregory Jr. RICHLAND HILLS--Ivan Gregory Jr., 90, of Richland Hills, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Services will be available on Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Facebook page. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Ivan graduated from Harlingen High School and was drafted into the Navy, where he proudly served during the Korean conflict. He graduated from Texas Tech with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He majored in accounting, which helped him excel at his job with Bell Helicopter. Ivan was a devoted Christian who enjoyed being a member and teaching Sunday School at St. Luke's Church. He diligently served the Lord, his country, and his family with such honor. He will be fondly remembered as a humble man who left behind an incredible legacy. He will be greatly missed. Ivan was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; his beloved wife of 32 years, Dorothy; and his only son, Robert. SURVIVORS: Granddaughters, Holli and Heather; great-grandchildren, Tarren and Nick; sister, Lynda; nieces and nephew; and a host of friends who loved him dearly.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
