March 22, 2020

Dr. J. Ardis Bell, M.D.March 22, 2020Richland Hill, TX - Dr. J. Ardis Bell, M.D. passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, leaving a lifelong legacy of medicine, education and community service. Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Thurs, Sept. 17, North Richland Hills Baptist Church. Mask required for service. Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to TCC Foundation to support a scholarship in memory of Dr. Bell. Make checks payable to TCC Foundation (designate in memo line: Dr. Bell Scholarship) and mail to 1500 Houston St, Fort Worth, Texas 76102 or make an online gift at tccd.edu/foundation . Dr. Bell was born in Fort Worth Nov. 21, 1924, to B.B. and Hazel Bell. After graduating from Arlington Heights High School in 1941, he worked briefly for a railroad in Big Spring, Texas, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1942. Assigned as to his ship's sickbay, he became keenly interested in medicine and was encouraged by the ship physician to attend college and medical school. He did so, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from UT-Austin in 1949 and his M.D. from the UT Medical Branch in Galveston in 1955. He served as an intern at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in 1955-57 and shortly thereafter joined with Drs. David Pillow, Charles Rush and Bruce Jacobson to establish Glenview Family Clinic in North Richland Hills, now Family Healthcare Associates. He then helped found the Glenview Extended Care center in 1967. He maintained an active family practice until his retirement in 1997 and in 1990 served as chairman of the Board of Directors for the HCA Northeast Medical Center. Dr. Bell was a charter member of the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Rotary Club in 1962 and served as its first president. He became involved with the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Chamber of Commerce and in 1967 was elected vice president of the Chamber's Board of Directors. It was through his work with H-E-B Chamber and the Rotary Club that in 1963 that Dr. Bell became deeply involved in the project that would change not only his life, but also the face of education in Tarrant County - the creation of Tarrant County Junior College, now Tarrant County College. He was working with a Chamber task force to explore establishing a junior college in Northeast Tarrant County when the group became aware of a parallel effort in Fort Worth led by attorney Jenkins Garrett. The two groups formed a steering committee and early in 1965 succeeded in calling an election to establish the college. Dr. Bell was one of the seven candidates put forward by the committee for election to the Board of Trustees. In the months leading up to the July 31, 1965, election, Dr. Bell, his fellow candidates and others on the steering committee spoke before service clubs, labor organizations and church groups throughout the county to enlist their support. I guess the thing I remember most," he said years later, "is my knees knocking when I had to get up to address someone. But I had a sincere drive and desire, and I guess my fear was one of whether I could get my point across." Voters approved creation of the college by a 2-to-1 margin, and Dr. Bell began 43 years of service on the Board of Trustees. He was elected the Board's vice president in 1972 and in 1976 was elected president, the office he held for 32 years until his retirement from the Board in 2008. He continued to follow events at TCC, and the library on the College's Northeast Campus bears his name .Despite all the time required by his medical career and public service, Dr. Bell remained a devoted family man. He married the love of his life, Doris Lou Chester in 1946, and the couple had four sons and two daughters. He was also an active member of the North Richland Hills Baptist Church for more than 40 years. Dr. Bell was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Doris; and grandson, Preston Holman. Survivors: Son, Ardis Bell, Jr.; daughter, Melody Bell Fowler and husband, Larry; daughter, Lisa Bell Holman and husband, Dixon; son, Britt Bell and wife, Nancy; son, Greg Bell and wife, Shelley; son, David Bell and wife, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Madison Bell, Brennan Fowler, Dixon James Holman, Melissa Holman Bruce, Alicia Bell, Landon Bell, Whitley Bell Boespflug, Ashtyn Bell; and great-grandchildren, Dixon Wade Holman and Everley Rose Boespflug. The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Kim for his friendship and extraordinary care throughout the years. Thank you to Home Health Companions and especially Clara, Tamara, Jackie, and Justine. In addition, we thank Advanced Hospice Care CEO Wing Chun along with Modupe and Mike for their compassionate care during this very difficult time.

