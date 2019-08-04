|
J Brent Barrow FORT WORTH--Lifelong resident, J Brent Barrow, 55, was called to his heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Following a 16-year battle with brain cancer, his body was finally made perfect, and he is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at The Hills Church in North Richland Hills, followed by a visitation in the church atrium. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be given to the Community Enrichment Center or the Hills Church of Christ Courage Campaign. The youngest of six children, Mr. Barrow was born Dec. 3, 1963, the son of Peggy and Benny Barrow; he was a lifelong resident and business owner in Fort Worth. Brent attended Richland High School in the Birdville Independent School District where he later proudly enrolled his own children. Brent graduated from Abilene Christian University, where he met the love of his life, Starlyn. Brent and Starlyn had three children, Breanna, Katie, and Thomas, and were married for over 29 years. In 1990, Brent and Starlyn purchased the family business, Barrow Electric, which continues to serve the Fort Worth community after 50 years. Brent's love for people also made him an excellent university relations manager for his alma mater, Abilene Christian University. His passion for the local community was displayed in his service on the board of directors for the Birdville Foundation of Educational Excellence, the Civil Service Commission and Strategic Planning Committee, and the Community Enrichment Center. Brent was elected to the city council in 2018. Although Brent served others in many capacities, his most important calling was teaching his children to love the Lord and encourage others to do the same. Brent was a leader for Bible Study Fellowship and served at the Hills Church of Christ for 35 years, the last 12 as an elder. To know Brent was to love him. He lived every day to the fullest, and inspired family and friends to do the same. We are all better because we knew him. 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019