Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for J. Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. D Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. D Davis Obituary
J D Davis FORT WORTH -- J D Davis made his transistion on Thursday December 12, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m., Saturday in the chapel of Serenity Funerals and Cremations, the Reverend Floyd Brooks of Greater Rising Star Baptist Church officiating. Burial: 1 p.m. Monday in the Dallas/Fort Worth Cemetery. Visitation: 12 to 8 p.m., Friday with the family present 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. J D Davis served honorably in the United States Army. SURVIVORS: children Debra Davis, Ron C. Curly, Gerald Davis, Demeatrius Rajune' Davis (Pleshetta), and Tyronca L. Davis; 21 grandchildren, 4 great-grand-children and a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -