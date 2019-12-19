|
J D Davis FORT WORTH -- J D Davis made his transistion on Thursday December 12, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m., Saturday in the chapel of Serenity Funerals and Cremations, the Reverend Floyd Brooks of Greater Rising Star Baptist Church officiating. Burial: 1 p.m. Monday in the Dallas/Fort Worth Cemetery. Visitation: 12 to 8 p.m., Friday with the family present 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. J D Davis served honorably in the United States Army. SURVIVORS: children Debra Davis, Ron C. Curly, Gerald Davis, Demeatrius Rajune' Davis (Pleshetta), and Tyronca L. Davis; 21 grandchildren, 4 great-grand-children and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 19, 2019