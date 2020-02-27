Home

Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church
956 East Jefferson Avenue
J. Gerald Pullen FORT WORTH -- "May the work I've done speak for me" J. Gerald Pullen made a peaceful transition on Thursday February 20, 2020, with his living wife Vera, at his side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m., Sat., Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 956 East Jefferson Avenue, Dr. Monty Francis pastor, officiating. Mr. Pullen will laid to rest in the Garden of Reflection in Laurel Land Memorial Park, with military honors. Friends may visit Mr. Pullen Friday 12 to 8 p.m. at Serenity Funerals and Cremations. Mr. J. Gerald Pullen served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharge in 1962. SURVIVORS: Left to mourn his passing his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Vera Spears Pullen; brother, Dortrell Pullen (Ester); sister, Norma Harris; special nephew, Arrick Pullen; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2020
