J. Walton Lawrence Jr. FORT WORTH--J. Walton Lawrence Jr., D.D.S., peacefully ascended to his Lord and Savior with his loving family by his side. He was 81. SERVICE: A celebration of Walton's life will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 5, at Christ Chapel in Fort Worth, with Dr. Ted Kitchens officiating. Burial: will be held before the celebration at 11 a.m. in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: For consideration of contributions in memory, please consider Cook Children's Medical Center, 801 7th Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104; Union Gospel Mission, 1331 E Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76102; or the . Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. William F. Bonnell, Robert Borgers, Bob Doby, John Fanning, Walter Fortney, Dic Marxen, Dr. James Norman, Tom Petty, Dr. Dixon Presnall, Dr. William Scroggie, Grady Shropshire, Dr. George Siddons, and Dr. Warren Spielman. Walton was born June 29, 1938, and grew up in Fort Worth. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1956 and Texas Christian University in 1959, where he was on the TCU Golf Team and a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He graduated with honors from Baylor Dental School in 1963. He was a third-generation dentist. He practiced general and reconstructive dentistry in Fort Worth for 45 years. He was a member of the Fort Worth District Dental Society, Texas Dental Association and the American Dental Association. He was director and president of the Westside Rotary Club, director of the Museum of Science and History, and The Hill School. Walton was a lifelong member of River Crest Country Club and The Steeplechase Club, where he served as president in 1965. After serving for many years as a member of the Fort Worth Children's Hospital Board, Walton then served as one of eight original members of the Children's Hospitals Coordinating Board, working tirelessly to ensure a successful merger of Fort Worth Children's Hospital and the W.I. Cook Memorial Children's Hospital in the early 1980s. There had been many attempts at a merger prior to this point, but no agreement had ever been reached. Walton felt passionately about the need for the very best medical care for the children of our community, and knew that the merger of the two institutions was critical to providing the best pediatric health care in Fort Worth. Walton's relationship with God was deep, unique and very personal. Walton's strength and inspiration came from his wife, the love of his life, Cindy Lawrence, being with his extended family and his many friends. His family and friends describe him as gentle, caring, loving, kind, vibrant, a perfect gentleman and the most amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends alike. Walton's other passions included golf (he shot his age and below the last year of his life), tennis, traveling to new places, reading, writing poetry, dancing, hunting, snow and water skiing, cooking the best steak you ever tasted, and being a great bartender. His family calls him a "Renaissance Man." Walton was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara Schwarzenberger. SURVIVORS: His wife of 29 years, Cindy Bryant Lawrence; his son, Walton Lawrence III and wife, Stephanie; his son, Walker Watt Lawrence and wife, Kelly; his daughter, Catherine Keith Woodling and her husband, Mark; his daughter, Caroline Keith Settle and her husband, Christopher; sister, Pam and her husband, Bill Lawrence. He was "Dan Dan" to Cameron, Cheney and Mason Lawrence, Lawrence and Andrew Settle, Remi and Ryder Lawrence. "For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."--2 Timothy 4:6-7
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 3, 2019