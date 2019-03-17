|
Jack Alfred Coker BURLESON--Jack Alfred Coker passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home, 3407 SW Wilshire Blvd., Joshua, Texas. Jack, better known as "Poppie," was born and raised in Bangs, Texas, the son of Jack and Cecil Maurine Satterwhite Coker, and was a resident of Burleson since 1963. Jack was a maintenance welder at Miller Brewing Co. for 30-plus years. Poppie adored Caleb and treasured watching him ride motocross. Poppie was Madison's biggest fan and showed anyone he could her judo accomplishments. They were the light of his life. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife of 55 years, Clara Harris Coker; son, Curtis Coker and Leah; daughter, Candice Montgomery and Eugene; grandchildren, Caleb Wayne Coker and Madison Blaire Montgomery; sisters, Dolores Robertson, Reata Pruitt and Carroll and Alice Cuthers; best friends for nearly 60 years, Eugene Schumacher and wife, Dorothy.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019