Jack Andrew "Jackie Boy" Allison
Jack Andrew Allison GRANBURY -- Jack Andrew Allison "Jackie Boy", 70, of Granbury, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11:00 AM, Friday, June 12, 2020, Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, Visitation: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 11, 2020, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. Jack was born on August 1, 1949 in Grand Prairie, Texas to Andrew and Vernell Allison. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a loving father and grandfather who cherished time spent with his family. He loved to BBQ ribs and brisket for his family and friends. He never met a stranger and never passed up a good deal. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and a sister. SURVIVORS: Jack is survived by his children: Misty Lee Allison, Clayton James Allison, Ashlea Nicole McCauley, Jack Andrew Allison II, and Caleb Mathew Allison, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, sister: Judy Brumley, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, and wife of 34 years, JoRita Allison. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
