Dr. Jack B. SnowdenMarch 24, 1928 - September 12, 2020Arlington, Texas - Dr. Jack B. Snowden, age 92, of Arlington, TX, passed away on September 12, 2020. He was born in Paris, TX on March 24, 1928 to Leonard Alley & Minnibel Snowden.He graduated from Silverton High School, then attended Texas Tech University where he received his BS in Zoology.He was drafted in September 1950 into the Army serving during the Korean war. Being an expert marksman, the Army wanted him trained as a sniper. Fortunately, due to this degree, he was assigned to Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio, and was assigned as a combat zone field medic. He was also assigned to William B. Beaumont Hospital at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas, serving as a front line medic.Upon exit from the Army, he enrolled at Baylor University School of Dentistry, receiving his DDS, graduating in 1957.He was a member of the ADA, Fort Worth Dental Society, Texas State Board of Dental Examiners, and a professor at Baylor School of Dentistry for 18 years. All this while being in private practice from 1957, retiring in 2015 at the age of 87.He was very much the outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting both quail and dove, hunting big game such as Elk, competitive shooting, hiking, and just in general being outdoors. He was also an avid gardener.He enjoyed volunteering serving in not only the church, but also the community. He extended his professional talents to patients who did not have the means to pay him, and did so graciously, without hesitation.He enjoyed spending time with all members of his family.Most importantly, his heart was centered on serving God, and was a faithful servant his entire life.He is survived by his wife over 65 years, Betty Snowden, sons John Snowden of Arlington, Texas, and Allen Snowden with wife Sandy Snowden of Justin, Texas, daughter Mary Anne Perry with husband Hank Perry of Livermore, California.Additionally, he is survived by his 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.Graveside services were held at Parkdale Cemetery in Arlington, Texas.