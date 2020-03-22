|
Jack Clayton "Clay" Good WEATHERFORD--Jack Clayton "Clay" Good of Weatherford, Texas, loving husband, father, son, brother and dear friend, went to his eternal home in Heaven on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was 62 years old. Clay was born April 26, 1957, in Dallas, Texas, to Jack and Joan Shelton Good. The second of four children, Clay grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas, and graduated from Grand Prairie High School in 1975 where he was senior class president. He received appointments to both West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy. He chose the Naval Academy where he excelled academically, played baseball and served on the USS Constellation during the summer of 1976. Clay transferred to Texas A&M University and graduated in 1981 receiving a degree in business administration. Clay had a successful career in the oil and gas industry. He started as a landman in Austin and through the years worked for Energy Industries, Hanover Compression Company and Valerus Compression Company until retiring in 2011. Clay will be forever missed and remembered by his family, his former colleagues and his many friends. He could win your heart with his smile. Clay exemplified compassion, honesty, kindness and patience. Clay was truly a gentle soul. He was happiest when hunting, fishing, watching Aggie sports and, most of all, spending time with his family. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Ann Good; sons, Will and Danny Good; stepdaughters, Courtney and Cristin Caulfield; his mother, Joan Good; sister, Jonie Good Smith (Michael); brothers, Cole Good and John Good; nieces, Rachel Vandergriff (Garrett), Carly Good and Amanda Smith; nephews, Jett Good, Jud Good and Alex Smith; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Jack Good. The family gratefully acknowledges the wonderful care given to Clay by the ICU staff members at Medical City Weatherford and LifeCare Hospital in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Taking into consideration the health of friends and family, the memorial service will be held at a later date. If you would like to receive an email notification of the service details, please notify [email protected] MEMORIALS: The family asks that anyone wishing to honor Clay do so by making a contribution to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ or The Pegasus Project, Inc., P.O. Box 26, Ben Wheeler, TX 75754, www.pegasusrescue.org.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020