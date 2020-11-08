1/1
Jack Davis
1936 - 2020
Jack Davis
January 10, 1936 - November 4, 2020
North Richland Hills, Texas - Jack Davis, 84, passed away at home Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Monday, Normandale Baptist Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.
Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Normandale Baptist Church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jack's name to North Texas Humane Society, the Tarrant Area Food Bank, or the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County.
Jack was a hard-working, dedicated family man known for his practical jokes. He was a devoted Christian. Jack was a retired Teamster and drove for over 50 years. He was a longtime resident of Tarrant and Parker Counties and was very fond of Fort Worth in particular.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Oneal Davis.
Survivors: Sons, Keith Davis and Sonny Davis; daughters, Tami Hewitt (Jay), Traci Davis Selman (Kim Hunter), Debra Tanner (Gary); William Ellis (Sandy); six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Lowell Davis (Jane); and numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2020.
